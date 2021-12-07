Search

07 Dec 2021

Limerick School of Art and Design open popup shop for Christmas

Attending the pop up store launch were, Susan Halvey, Head Department of Fine Art and Education, LSAD TUS with exhibiting Fashion Design student, Evelyn O'Regan. Picture: Alan Place.

LIMERICK School of Art and Design have collaborated with the Crescent Shopping Centre to create a unique pop-up store. 

The pop up store “LSAD Artists on Display” will help shoppers buy local and unique presents this Christmas.

The store is now in its third year and will feature work by students and graduates of the art college in the former Pamela Scott Unit. 

More than 50 artists will be displaying their work including fashion, ceramics, fine art, photography and sculpture from now until December 23, 2021.

Dean Limerick School of Art and Design and Director of Cultural Engagement TUS, Mike Fitzpatrick said: “The pop-up store and gallery gives us the opportunity to share the LSAD experience with shoppers and visitors to Limerick.

"By visiting the store and gallery shoppers will see first-hand the skills developed on a daily basis at LSAD. They will also have the opportunity to find a special piece for themselves or a unique gift for another this Christmas.”

Mr Fitzpatrick added: “We at LSAD, TUS are delighted to work with the Crescent Shopping Centre again to offer LSAD students and graduates the opportunity to show their wonderful range of artwork in a safe environment.

"The shopping gallery has been very popular for the last two years with both the public and the artists, and we know it will be just as poplar this year.”

Gráinne O’Rourke, Manager Crescent Shopping Centre said: “The Crescent Shopping Centre is delighted to partner with LSAD for the third consecutive year on this fantastic Pop Up to place a spotlight on the incredible work of both past and present students from LSAD. 

"The creative talent on display is immense, it’s something Limerick and LSAD can be very proud of. 

"We are delighted to be in a position to facilitate showcasing such incredible work – an abundance of beautiful gift ideas await those who pop by to view the eye catching work on display.” 

The “LSAD Artists on Display” is open until December 23 from 11am to 6pm, Monday to Wednesday; 12 noon to 8pm on Thursday and Friday; Saturday 11am to 6pm and Sunday, 12 noon to 6pm.

