Investigation launched following headbutting incident in Limerick city centre

Gardai at Henry Street are investigating the incident
GARDAI are seeking witnesses to an unprovoked late-night assault which happened in the city centre at the weekend.
The victim - an eighteen-year-old man - was walking along Ellen Street at around half past midnight on Sunday (November 28) when he was headbutted by another man without warning.
He was struck around his nose and mouth and sustained a broken tooth as a result of the assault. According to gardai, the victim was bleeding profusely for a time following the incident.
The culprit fled the scene immediately and has yet to be located by gardai.
"Gardai at Henry Street are collecting CCTV from the area and they are also appealing for any witnesses to this assault, to contact them at (061) 212400," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.
A motive for what happened has yet to be established and investigations are ongoing.
