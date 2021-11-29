Significant funding received for outdoor recreation projects in Limerick

THREE outdoor adventure projects in County Limerick have received significant government funding for upgrade works.

The Department of Rural and Community Development has committed €448,000 in funding under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme.

This Scheme supports rural Ireland as a destination for adventure tourism, supporting mountain trails, forest walks, beaches, rivers, lakes, blueways and greenways.

Dohyle Pool and Lough Complex in Rathkeale has received €50,000 for a feasibility study in respect to the swimming pool/marina, canal and lough detailed in the design proposal.

Croom Riverside Walk been allocated funding to the tune of €198,000 for resurfacing and landscaping works for the walk which stretches along the old Cork Road from Croom Mill to Islanmore/Ahnid.

Some of the funds will also be used to improve connectivity to and from the Cois Sruthain Estate in the form of a new access ramp and public lighting infrastructure.

The Bruff to Holycross Slí Na Sláínte 2.5km trail will receive upgrades with the help of €200,000 worth of funding provided by the scheme.

Minister of State and local Fianna Fáil TD for Limerick, Niall Collins, stressed a newfound appreciation for the outdoors since the start of the pandemic.

“This investment, a key part of Our Rural Future, will support our local economies and make Limerick a more attractive destination for adventure tourism,'' he said.

His constituency colleague, Minister of State Patrick O'Donovan, has also welcomed the allocation of the funds.

Each of the projects which have been approved for funding will be overseen by Limerick City and County Council.