27 Nov 2021

Limerick gardai go purple for campaign to eliminate violence against women

Cllr Michael Collins and Deputy Mayor with local gardai at Desmond Castle, Newcastle West

DESMOND Castle in Newcastle West and Henry Street garda station in the city have changed colour to purple in support of the 16 Days of Action Campaign for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

The lighting change will run for the duration of the international initiative which ends on December 10 2021.

The campaign is aimed at providing additional support, guidance and advice to persons seriously at risk from domestic violence - including both physical violence and coercive control which in effect is the emotional and psychological control of victims by the perpetrators of domestic violence.

With the assistance of the OPW, gardaí attached to Henry Street lit up their station lights in purple. In the county, as an alternative, a joint initiative was launched between Newcastle West gardaí, local councillors and the OPW in using the town’s most iconic landmark as a visible beacon of support for the campaign, namely Desmond Castle (below).

The symbolism of the purple lighting is important for all victims and An Garda Síochána is particularly keen to engage in the provision of a beacon of hope in support of the cause.

Commenting on the initiative Chief Superintendent Gerard Roche stated: “Once again, An Garda Síochána in Limerick are delighted to support the 16 days of action for victims of Domestic Violence along with our partner stakeholders.  In conjunction with Operation Faoiseamh, we have designated specialised gardaí here in Limerick who continue to support victims of domestic violence and have done so over the past 12 months. This initiative has been fruitful and will continue for victims of domestic violence." 

Superintendent Aileen Magner, head of the Newcastle West garda district added: “Gardai in Newcastle West district are delighted to be participating and promoting this 16 days of action, in respect of Domestic Violence and in supporting those vulnerable victims of such abuse, throughout our District."

The launch of the campaign in Newcastle West was attended by Deputy Mayor Cllr Tom Ruddle and Cllr Michael Collins who was instrumental in facilitating the lighting change.

“I’m delighted to be associated with this excellent initiative with Newcastle West gardaí in highlighting the issue of violence against women. The purple light should serve as a beacon of hope to all victims of violence, domestic or other, that help is available and that they can reach out to the gardaí or any of the support agencies available for help and support,” said Cllr Ruddle.

Cllr Collins said raising awareness of domestic violence, it may help vulnerable people to come forward and seek help from the many agencies involved in combating domestic violence and abuse.

If you or someone you know needs any support, contact any of the following organisations.

ADAPT: 1800 200504

CLAREHAVEN: 065 6822435

ASCEND: 0505 23999

Women’s Aid: 1800 341900

Rape Crisis: 061 311511

Gardaí: 999 or your local garda station

