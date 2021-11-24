Search

24 Nov 2021

Taoiseach pledges support to University Hospital Limerick amid trolley crisis

Frances Watkins

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

TAOISEACH Micheal Martin has pledged the government's support to University Hospital Limerick to help them cope during the winter period. 

Over 50% of beds in ICU at UHL are currently taken up by Covid patients and last week the hospital set a record for the amount of people on trolleys. 

Responding to a statement made by Limerick city TD Kieran O'Donnell in the Dail, Mr Martin said the government would do what they could to help staff at the hospital. 

"We will do everything we can to support UHL, it is acknowledged that the hospital is under a lot of pressure. 

"It is something that is getting attention at the HSE in respect of the high numbers, and what further support we can provide resource wise to take pressure off the staff and to try and help out". 

The Taoiseach gave his commitment that funding and resources will be made available to UHL under the HSE’s Winter Preparedness Plan.

Deputy O'Donnell said "With UHL consistently having the highest trolley count nationwide, coupled with the exceptionally high Covid-19 in-patients, I strongly stated the case for UHL to be immediately supported under the HSE’s winter preparedness plan to cope with these serious demands.

"These supports should cover areas like the recruitment of extra medical and nursing staff by UHL.    

“Taoiseach Micheal Martin gave unequivocal support for UHL to be funded and resourced under the Government’s and HSE’s Winter preparedness plan to cope with the extreme pressures the hospital is experiencing.

“Furthermore, the Taoiseach acknowledged the additional pressure the high COVID19 in-patient numbers were putting on UHL, particularly manifested in ICU pressures.

"He committed to the Government assisting UHL in every possible way to deal with the overcrowding crisis at the hospital to enable it to come through the difficult winter period.

“Whilst the 96 bed block at UHL is currently going out to tender, in the interim we must ensure that UHL can cope with the current and on-going pressures on their services.

"It is critical now that any proposal submitted by UHL under the Winter Preparedness plan is expedited by the HSE and I will continue to advocate here". 

