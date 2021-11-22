BREAKING: Fog warning issued for Limerick

A STATUS yellow fog warning has been issued for Limerick and Munster tomorrow.
The dense fog warning was issued this afternoon for the province.
Fog will develop in places and will linger, leading to hazardous conditions on roads.
Met Eireann issued the warning which is in place from midnight tonight (Monday) until 10am Tuesday.
⚠️#fog warning issued for Munster⚠️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) November 22, 2021
Patches of fog will form overnight & tomorrow
Fog can lead to hazardous road conditions, so take care on commutes this evening and tomorrow morning ️https://t.co/l8JdKfwZt9 pic.twitter.com/ZfJcllGS4s
Tuesday will be largely dry with mist, fog and frost clearing through the morning with sunny spells developing. Highest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees with light variable breezes.
Garth Brooks made reference to the Treaty County in his press conference at Croke Park on November 22, 2021.
The Omni Air International Boeing 767-300 on the tarmac following the incident - PCTURE: Jack O'Shea
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.