Search

17/11/2021

Visit Santa at Lapland this Christmas thanks to Shannon Airport

Limerick family could win once in a lifetime trip to Lapland

Shannon Airport has launched a competition for families with the chance to meet Santa in Lapland, Finland.

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

Email:

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK families are in with a chance to meet Santa at his North Pole home this coming Christmas.

A special seasonal flight to the Arctic Circle will lift off this December from Shannon Airport.

To celebrate the airport is launching a special competition for a fairy-tale trip for a lucky family - on Thursday, December 2 -  to Santa’s home in Lapland over 4,000 km away.

The fun-filled prize for a family of two adults and two children includes a trip to Santa’s official residence and a private meeting with the man himself.

“We are delighted that passengers from Shannon will have the opportunity to enjoy a magical visit to Lapland. It will be a really special trip. I expect the excitement and atmosphere on departure day will be palpable and, no doubt, a thousand stories told on return and a thousand memories made,” said Mary Considine, CEO Shannon Group.

She added that Lapland contains the last remaining expanse of wilderness in northern Europe, including a coastline, forests, mountains and rivers.

In winter this becomes a wonderland of snow where visitors get to enjoy the fun of snowmobile adventures, toboggans and sleigh rides.

The lucky family will fly from Shannon to the Santa Claus Village in the North Pole. On arrival at Santa’s official Rovaniemi airport, , the winning family will be met by elves who will guide them through their stay in Finland.

The family will be whisked along through snow covered trees under the magical lights of the arctic and get to meet Santa’s Reindeer who are getting ready for their busy flight at Christmas.

Snow mobiles, husky and reindeer rides, tobogganing, Elf School and much more are included in the prize.

Shannon Airport has teamed up with Santa and his elves for the competition which closes at 5pm on Thursday, November 25. The winner will be announced that evening.

Online entry forms are available on the Shannon Airport website from  November 17, 2021.

Shannon Airport have installed the first Rudolph Red Nose Radar to ensure all entries are beamed straight up to the North Pole for Santa’s consideration.

To win all you need to do is fill in the competition form and say why you would like to win and what you would like for Christmas.

Popular Limerick boutique to close after over 36 years

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media