BREAKING: Daily Covid-19 case numbers confirmed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 4,570* confirmed cases of COVID-19.
As of 8am today, 622 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 117 are in ICU.
*Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation
Minister Darragh O'Brien with his Fianna Fail colleagues Minister of State Niall Collins and Cllr Kevin Sheahan
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.