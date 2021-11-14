Limerick stylist shortlisted for prestigious industry award

A LIMERICK hairstylist has been shortlisted for a prestigious industry award.

Niamh Kiely who works at Marbles Hair and Beauty, Hugh Campbell Hair Group in Castletroy is the running to win one of 16 awards which will be handed out at this year's GLammies by Great Lengths.

Now in its 10th year, the GLammies by Great Lengths recognise the UK and Northern Ireland’s most talented extensionists and celebrate the craft, creativity and business of hair extensions.

Niamh Kiely has been nominated in the Republic of Ireland Hair Extension Salon/Freelancer of the Year category.

"I’m thrilled to have made the finals," she said. "I am passionate about working with extensions and to be recognised alongside such creative stylists is a huge honour. I just hope I’ve impressed the judges enough to bring the trophy home to Limerick."

In addition to a glittering GLammies trophy, winners in each of the sixteen categories will each receive tickets for a tour of the Great Lengths production factory in Rome, with two nights five-star accommodation, meals and internal transfers for two people.

The prize package also includes social media coverage and PR opportunities across both trade and local press, ensuring salons and stylists can publicise their recognition as the best in the industry.

"The GLammies by Great Lengths celebrate the very best extensionists in this amazing industry," said Joscelin McCourt, CEO of HB Collective (the home of Great Lengths).

"To be shortlisted for an award, nominees must demonstrate creativity and precision, as well as a talent for their craft which set them apart from the competition. Niamh should feel incredibly proud to be recognised at this level."

Judged by some of the industry’s most respected names, along with editors from the hairdressing press, the 2021 event will be take place on Monday, February 7, 2022.