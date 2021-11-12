Limerick businesses targeted in delivery-charge scam

A number of businesses have been targeted
GARDAI are warning they have received a large number of calls from businesses recently regarding scams relating to fraudulent delivery charges.
In one incident, which is being highlighted as part of an awareness campaign, a Limerick-based company received a call from
a delivery service to say there was an extra charge relating to the delivery of some goods.
"The business owner gave his payment details over the phone and thought nothing of it until later. He was checking his bank account online and he saw a transaction for over €2,000. He contacted his bank and fortunately, the transaction was still only pending so it could be stopped," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.
"He was lucky, it is vital that we pause, be suspicious and double check that we know who we are sending our money to," she added warning that some business owners can become complacent over time when paying for services over the phone or online.
