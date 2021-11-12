Limerick boy preaching positivity up for another major award

A LIMERICK boy has been listed as a finalist in a social enterprise leadership competition that looks for individuals that “influence Ireland for the better.”

Eleven-year-old Knockainey native, Pádraig O’Callaghan, is a finalist in the prestigious LIFT leadership awards - details of which were announced this week.

Pádraig, who was presented with a Limerick Person of the Month award in May, has been nominated in the “Positive Attitude category.”

LIFT Ireland is a social enterprise that works to build positive leadership skills in communities in Limerick and across Ireland.

Its annual awards celebrate everyday leaders at all levels of Irish society across the country.

Over 150 people were nominated for LIFT awards this year.



Those shortlisted are people from across Ireland who have demonstrated great personal leadership, making a difference to the people around them and influencing Ireland for the better.

The County Limerick boy, who has Down Syndrome, has been lauded for his weekly motivational “Paudcast” video series with his father Brian throughout the pandemic.

His kindness, positivity and confident communication skills shine brightly, and have now landed him with the opportunity to take home another award marked for exceptional leadership.

The winner of each category will be announced at an online awards event on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.