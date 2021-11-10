New General Manager appointed at Limerick manufacturing plant

THE LIMERICK base of a manufacturing engineering company have appointed a new General Manager.

Andrew Walls will be leading the team at Edwards Lifesciences at their Limerick and Shannon facilities.

The appointment follows the recent announcement by the company that they are to create 250 new jobs in Limerick.

Edwards have been the leader in the field of heart valve innovation for the last 60 years and established operations in Shannon in 2018.

Joe Nuzzolese, Corporate Vice President, Global Supply Chain & Quality at Edwards Lifesciences said: "Andrew Walls is a highly talented leader who has risen through the ranks at Edwards though his passion for innovation and his vision of putting people at the heart of decision-making".

Andrew Walls said “I am proud to join our Limerick team, to lead the expansion of our unique facility in Europe and bring our lifesaving technologies closer to the heart valve disease patients in the region.

"I am grateful to Ireland and especially to the Mid-West community for welcoming me so warmly. I look forward to seeing our workforce grow in the near future and having new members join our team, to carry out our mission to improve and save people's lives."