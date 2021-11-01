Search

Limerick court hears 'drunk driver was twice the speed limit'

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

FOR a young man to drive at twice the speed limit while drunk and without insurance or a driving licence is “frightening”, a judge has said.

Liam Mitchell, aged 22, of Reenavangh, Doon pleaded guilty to all offences at Kilmallock Court last week.

Inspector Pat Brennan said at 3.15pm on July 11, 2021, gardai were conducting a speed checkpoint on the Main Street of Cappamore.

“The defendant was driving at 98kmph in a 50km zone. He was arrested on suspicion of drink driving. He admitted to gardai he didn’t have insurance or a driving licence,” said Insp Brennan, who outlined that Mr Mitchell has a number of previous convictions including for criminal damage and arson.

Tom Kiely, solicitor for the defendant, said Mr Mitchell is not under any illusions of the possible consequences for his actions on the day.

“He is very disappointed with himself. He made admissions to gardai and co-operated fully when he was stopped.

“He has pleaded guilty at the first available opportunity,” said Mr Kiely.

The solicitor said Mr Mitchell previously got a six month sentence.

“He has got a taste of prison and doesn’t want to go back. He is working and his employer is aware,” said Mr Kiely, who handed in a letter to Judge Patricia Harney from Mr Mitchell’s employer which speaks positively of him.

“He is a contributing member of society. He continues to struggle with an addiction on a daily basis. There is no excuse for his driving,” said Mr Kiely, who appealed to the judge to be as lenient as possible.

Judge Harney said driving at twice the legal speed limit was, “to put it bluntly, frightening”.

For drink driving she fined Mr Mitchell €1,000 and disqualified him from driving for 10 years. Judge Harney imposed a three month suspended sentence for no driving licence; €750 fine and 10 year disqualification.

Mr Mitchell also received a 10 year disqualification for no insurance.

Recognisance was fixed in the event of an appeal.

