Special tree planted in Limerick to remember those lost to Covid-19

A SPECIAL oak tree has been planted in the city centre to mark the resilience of the people of Limerick throughout the darkest months of the pandemic.

Touched by the emotive nature of the ceremony, Mayor Daniel Butler reflected on the circle of life and hopes that one day our children’s children will come to this spot to tell the story of 2020.

“The oak tree represents a loss in terms of the evolution of life in the Autumn season, with leaves falling and trees shedding.

“By chance there were some school children from St Michael’s Infant School in the park.

“It was an emotional gesture but was made wonderful by them as they are the future,” the Fine Gael representative told the Limerick Leader.

The single oak tree commemorating those who have lost their lives or who were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic was planted in People’s Park on October 1.

It coincided with the UN International Day of Older Persons and honours the “disproportionate impact Covid-19 continues to have on our elderly relatives, neighbours and friends.”

The gesture forms part of a nationwide initiative, after a similar ceremony took place at Áras an Uachtaráin.

Mayor Butler informed that the event, which was attended by Council staff and groundskeepers is the first ceremony to take place outside of the initial tree planting commemoration at the President’s home.

Now standing proudly alongside a selection of other mature, deciduous and evergreen trees dating back to the 1877 park opening, the oak represents a symbol of strength, morale, resistance and knowledge.

“The native oak tree most of all represents resilience in its majestic form.

“In spite of all the loss and challenges we faced here in Limerick we are still standing tall,” the Mayor of the City and County concluded.