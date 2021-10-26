Search

26/10/2021

Green light for plan to build new wall at Limerick cemetery

More than 5,000 tablets were seized at Mount Saint Oliver cemetery

The 270metre wall is to build along the boundary of Mount St Oliver cemetery

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

WORK to erect a new boundary wall at Mount St Oliver Cemetery in the city is set to start shortly after the project was formally approved by councillors.

The project, which will cost around €200,000 to complete, will see a new wall being built on the Kilmallock Road side of the cemetery.

The wall will be more than 3m tall and it will be almost 300m in length. The project will also include 'soft landscaping' and remedial works. 

A public consultation took place earlier this year and a detailed report from the council chief executive, as required under the Planning and Development Act, was put before members of the Metropolitan District at their most-recent monthly meeting.

Seamus Hanrahan, senior project manager, told councillors the wall will be 'set back' from the existing footpath in order to 'future proof' what is likely to become an active travel corridor.

After formally proposing that the works proceed, Cllr Catherine Slattery, said she hopes the new wall, when complete, will curb antisocial behaviour in the area while Cllr Elena Secas sought an assurance that there will be no further delays.

She expressed frustration at the delay in progressing the project to date saying it had been "handled in a messy way" over a number of years.

Cllr Secas added that the cost of the works had also more than doubled since they were first mooted in 2015.

In response to further queries, Mr Hanrahan confirmed an additional bus stop has been earmarked for the area and that a cycle lane is likely to installed at Kilmallock Road but that these are not within the scope of the wall project.

He indicated he was not in favour of a proposal to remove the current footpath during the works to build the wall.

However, this amendment was proposed by Cllr Slattery and seconded by Cllr Sarah Kiely.

Proposed sale of vacant site to Limerick hotel put on hold as councillors seek clarity

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media