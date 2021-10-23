Limerick weather for the bank holiday weekend

RAIN will spread eastwards across Munster today, giving some heavy falls. It will continue wet for much of the day with further outbreaks of rain. Windy with highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in strong and gusty southerly winds. Wet at first tonight with outbreaks of rain. There will be further heavy falls in places with a risk of some localised flooding.

Bright spells and showers on Sunday with some heavy downpours possible. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in fresh and gusty southwest winds.

Bank Holiday Monday looks set to be a fresh day with sunny spells and scattered showers. Maximum temperatures ranging 10 to 13 degrees in fresh and gusty southwest winds. Early on Monday night, rain will develop, extending nationwide overnight.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

TUESDAY: Persistent rain will clear from the northeast of the country early on Tuesday. It will then be a very mild day with scattered patches of rain or drizzle. It will be mostly cloudy, but a few bright or sunny spells are possible in the east. There will be mist and fog on hills and some coasts. Highs of 13 to 16 degrees in fresh to strong southwest winds.

Wednesday: Outbreaks of rain on Wednesday, most persistent in the southwest, west and north.

