Limerick commuters can save money by using new app

THE National Transport Authority has announced an introductory offer of €10 for 10 journeys for customers using the new TFI Go mobile ticketing app. The offer is available on Bus Éireann city bus services in the Limerick red zone.

The app, which can be downloaded for free on Android and Apple devices, provides users with another way to reduce the need for cash on public transport. It is an alternative option to the current Leap card, providing customers with the facility to load a number of prepaid journeys onto their phone.

Once downloaded users simply enter the origin and destination of their journey and can then purchase 10 single journey tickets.

Save with the #TFIGoApp and get your @Buseireann #10JourneyTicket for just €10 during Oct and Nov. That’s only €1 per trip!



Get the TFI Go App here: https://t.co/qHrg7iCZ9U pic.twitter.com/lRwnd5DEgc — Transport for Ireland (@TFIupdates) October 14, 2021

Once you have bought your ticket, just tap the activate button before each journey and show the driver your ticket while boarding. This is not only be beneficial for customers who want to reduce the amount of cash they carry, but will also be easier and more convenient for everyone.

"The discounted fares we are announcing for users of the TFI Go App represents the best ever value we have offered our customers. This app provides an alternative for customers who don’t want to carry a TFI Leap card with fares that are cheaper than cash," said Anne Graham, CEO of the NTA.

Bus Éireann CEO Stephen Kent added: “The offer of 10 single trips for just €10 on Bus Éireann's Limerick city red zone services in October and November is a fantastic promotion and one more reason to try out the TFI Go app. We were delighted to pilot the technology successfully with the NTA last year. The convenience of paying from your mobile phone reduces the need to carry cash. It can also speed up boarding times, helping us to keep our passengers on the move and on time."

The TFI Go app can currently be used on the following routes in Limerick city

301 – 306 (Limerick City Red Zone); 72, 313, 314, 320, 321, 323/323X 328, 329, 332/332A, 333, 336, 341, 343/343X, 345A/345B, 347