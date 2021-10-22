Spine-tingling schedule of events confirmed for King John's Castle this Halloween

A SPECIAL programme of chilling events with hair raising surprises awaits visitors to King John's Castle and Bunratty Castle & Folk Park this Halloween.

King John's Castle is partnering with Fidget Feet Aerial Dance, Lumen Street Theatre and the Samhain Halloween festival to bring a spine-tingling schedule of events to the iconic riverside visitor attraction from this Saturday and throughout the mid-term break.

Fidget Feet will perform a daring aerial dance and bring witches, werewolves and spirits flying high above the castle in search of young victims with three daily performances on October 29, 30 and 31.

On October 28, at 5.30pm, the Castle will resound with the sound of children from 'Sing out with Strings', the Irish Chamber Orchestra's flagship community engagement programme. They will perform spine tingling Halloween music presented as part of the Samhain Halloween Festival.

Next Tuesday and Wednesday, King John's Castle will welcome the return of Planet Science Kidz as they host a series of Spooktacular Science workshops across the two days. This hands-on STEM Halloween Lab will allow kids to discover science and explore gooey topics in Chemistry.

Courtesy of Lumen Steet Theatre, King John's Castle will also showcase a display of extraordinary Halloween costumes and props. Visitors can stop for a selfie in the spooky surrounds of Limerick's most formidable fortress.

Meanwhile, monsters, misfits and mayhem will be the order of the day at Bunratty Castle & Folk Park as it returns to its Irish pagan roots to mark the festival of Samhain in its own unique way.

Focusing on the old Irish traditions associated with this time of year, visitors are invited to come and experience a traditional Irish Samhain (or Halloween) from this Saturday, October 23, to Sunday, October 31.

Over the past few weeks, local primary schools have been busy getting into the Samhain Spirit creating lifestyle scarecrows which will be on display throughout the park over mid-term.

Visitors, who dare to visit, are invited to take a stroll across the spooky 26-acre park and rate their favourite scarecrow based on design, originality and of course “scary-ness”.

The school with the winning scarecrow will receive a special prize.

The Bunratty Folk Park fairies are also getting into the Halloween spirit and have transformed their magical fairy village into a frightening forest for all to enjoy. B

For more and to prebook tickets see kingjohnscastle.com/halloween and bunrattycastle.ie/halloween.