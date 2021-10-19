Jobs boost for Limerick as Green Rebel confirms expansion plans

LIMERICK has received a jobs boost following the announcement by Green Rebel that it's to create 50 jobs over the next 12 months.

The new positions will be located across the company's offices in Limerick and Cork and will bring the total number of people employed by the company to 125.

The Irish owned business was established last year to service the current and future needs of offshore wind farms and the new positions will include survey vessel crew, technicians and engineers, data scientists and surveyors, ecologists, aircraft mission specialists, project managers, office administrators, AI specialists, software developers and sales and marketing roles.

Welcoming Green Rebel's expansion plans, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said: “Having seen the technology, met many of the team, and seen some of the Green Rebel data from what is normally our hidden marine environment, I am excited that this team are having such success and innovative plans are in place to drive our supply chain forward and help Ireland become a world leader in the development of offshore wind.”

CEO of Green Rebel, John Wallace said he is excited about the company's plans to grow and develop Green Rebel over the coming year.

"The waters around Ireland and further afield are set to become a major source of renewable energy generation and this is an absolutely essential element of effort to combat climate change. The quality survey work being undertaken by Green Rebel right now is designed to both protect the environment and allow wind farm developers to harness its potential," he said.

Green Rebel operates a growing fleet of state-of-the-art survey aircraft and survey vessels that capture enormous datasets that are processed by a world class team of data scientists across all disciplines.

"The need for revolution has never been greater and at Green Rebel we are passionate about being a dynamic contributor to help achieve a more sustainable future for all. We are building on a team with great experience and we are looking for people that share this passion," explained Mr Wallace.

Commenting on this Tuesday's announcement, Pearse Flynn, founder of Green Rebel, said: “Ireland is on the cusp of a green revolution. With an abundance of offshore wind and water available to us, we can produce real fuel alternatives to help deliver Ireland’s energy transition. Wind generated offshore will pay a significant role in providing energy security and helping Ireland become a net exporter of green, renewable energy. Wind generation will bring ashore electricity that can be used either directly into the grid, or feed exciting new green energy solutions.

Plans for offshore wind farms are at an advanced stage with a number of potential fixed and floating operators examining sites along the Irish coastline - including in the Shannon Estuary. Green Rebel, which is headquartered in Crosshaven, County Cork is engaging with all developers to provide world-class data acquisition and processing capabilities on their doorstep.