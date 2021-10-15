Television star delivers acting workshop to Limerick students

A NATIONAL television star treated Limerick students to a masterclass acting workshop as part of their transition year programme.

Fair City actor George McMahon who has been playing Mondo O’ Connell at intervals since 2002 delivered a workshop on “the practical elements of performing arts” to 120 students over two days.

TY Co-Ordinator and Year Head Geraldine McGrath told the Limerick Leader that students at Castletroy College were “starstruck” with one telling the Dublin man, “my granny loves you in Fair City.”

TY students with George McMahon (Mundo Fair City) doing acting workshop. They have to act like a rollercoaster pic.twitter.com/1DBhknGYTd — Castletroy College (@CastletroyC) October 13, 2021

The two-hour workshops form part of a wide range of life skills offered to the six TY classes in an effort to foster self-confidence leading up to their November work experience and later in life.

George leaned heavily on his own experience and asserted to his audience the importance of education, relating his own regrets in not having gone to college and “how he would do things differently if he could go back.”

As well as being shown how to act like a rollercoaster, students learned the ins and outs of how to prepare for film, television and stage auditions.

George noted some “excellent candidates for pursuing careers in the arts” and encouraged them to continue to “nurture their talents” by joining local drama, stage groups and Youth Theatre.