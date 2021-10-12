BREAKING: National daily Covid-19 case numbers revealed

A TOTAL of 1,466 new, confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported overnight across Ireland.
As of eight o'clock this morning, some 402 patients with the disease are in hospital, with 73 of these in intensive care.
Dr Ronan Glynn, the deputy chief medical officer at the Department of Health said: "Over recent days we have seen an increasing number of people with Covid-19 admitted to hospital and to intensive care. Recently, approximately 70% of people being treated in intensive care for Covid-19 have not been fully vaccinated. This is a significant cause for concern."
"Vaccination, along with our continuing adherence to the public health advice, will break the chains of transmission and drive down incidence of Covid-19 in our communities. If you display any symptoms of Covid-19 including a high temperature, dry cough, or flu-like symptoms - please stay at home. Do not go to work, school, college or socialise," Dr Glynn added.
The @hpscireland has today been notified of 1,466* confirmed cases of #COVID19.— Department of Health (@roinnslainte) October 12, 2021
As of 8am today, 402 #COVID19 patients are hospitalised, of which 73 are in ICU.
The deputy chief medical officer strongly encouraged anyone not yet vaccinated to do so as soon as possible.
"I also urge anyone who is eligible for a flu vaccine to come forward and receive it as soon as it is offered to you. You can arrange an appointment to receive your flu vaccine via your GP or local pharmacy. Continue to regularly wash hands, wear a mask when appropriate – particularly in retail settings, on public transport and in healthcare settings; keep your distance, open windows and ventilate indoor spaces, and choose outdoors where possible for meeting others," he added.
Pat Keating, CEO of Shannon Foynes Port Company, with Stefan Kaufmann during his visit to Foynes | PICTURES: Arthur Ellis.
Anne Ryan, HSE Mid-West Community Healthcare and Suzanne Dunne, UL Hospitals Group at the launch of the staff vaccination campaign
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.