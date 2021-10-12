Search

BREAKING: National daily Covid-19 case numbers revealed

A TOTAL of 1,466 new, confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported overnight across Ireland.

As of eight o'clock this morning, some 402 patients with the disease are in hospital, with 73 of these in intensive care.

Dr Ronan Glynn, the deputy chief medical officer at the Department of Health said: "Over recent days we have seen an increasing number of people with Covid-19 admitted to hospital and to intensive care. Recently, approximately 70% of people being treated in intensive care for Covid-19 have not been fully vaccinated. This is a significant cause for concern."

"Vaccination, along with our continuing adherence to the public health advice, will break the chains of transmission and drive down incidence of Covid-19 in our communities. If you display any symptoms of Covid-19 including a high temperature, dry cough, or flu-like symptoms - please stay at home. Do not go to work, school, college or socialise," Dr Glynn added.

The deputy chief medical officer strongly encouraged anyone not yet vaccinated to do so as soon as possible.

"I also urge anyone who is eligible for a flu vaccine to come forward and receive it as soon as it is offered to you. You can arrange an appointment to receive your flu vaccine via your GP or local pharmacy. Continue to regularly wash hands, wear a mask when appropriate – particularly in retail settings, on public transport and in healthcare settings; keep your distance, open windows and ventilate indoor spaces, and choose outdoors where possible for meeting others," he added.

