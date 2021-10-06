WATCH: Limerick schoolgirl’s delight at surprise package from Ireland women's team

A SOCCER-MAD schoolgirl who was forced to miss her first Ireland women’s game due to the pandemic got a lovely surprise in the post instead!

Madison McGuane, who has just turned 12, was left “heartbroken” when, half way up to the Tallaght Stadium, her mum Marion received a call to say her daughter was a close contact of someone with Covid-19.

Sadly, it meant the youngster had to miss her first Ireland game, and instead watch it on television at their home in St Mary’s Park in the city.​

Following the 3-2 victory when women’s team boss Vera Pauw learned Madison could not make the game, she did the next best thing, and organised for a signed jersey and programme to be sent to her in the post.

Madison couldn’t make it to #IRLAUS in Tallaght



So the WNT squad sent her a small package to give her a lift #COYGIG | #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/0uozo5ye29 September 29, 2021

“It meant everything to me. It showed they cared,” beamed Madison, who is on the FAI’s emerging talent programme, “I was heartbroken not to be able to go – I’d waited all week for the game.”

There’s no chance of Madison wearing this particular green jersey though.

“It’s going to go straight on my bedroom wall – I’m going to frame it,” she said.

Her mum Marion added: “There’s no way it’s being worn! It was a fantastic gesture from the ladies and the FAI in general. Madison hopes to represent her country in the future, and this is a good start, as she was absolutely thrilled.”

Madison cannot wait to finally see Ireland’s women play in the flesh for the first time though, no matter what the grade.

Later this month, both the Market’s Field and Jackman Park will host the Ireland Under-19 Women’s Uefa European Championship qualifiers.

Expect to see Madison in the crowd cheering them on!