Leinster rugby star urges Limerick public to support Christmas Shoebox appeal

AN Ireland and Leinster rugby player is calling on Limerick people to line out for a charity shoebox appeal this Christmas.

Josh van der Flier wants friends, family, schools and communities across the city and county to hand-off their used items for Team Hope’s Christmas Shoebox Appeal Week which takes place between November 1 and 8. Last year's appeal could not take place because of Covid-19.

The generosity of Limerick people in previous years (prior to the pandemic) has been praised by credited by Michael O’ Connell, Limerick City Shoebox Appeal Co-Ordinator.

“We are delighted that we have been able to safely return to normal operations for the Christmas Shoebox Appeal this year," he said.

“The people of Limerick have always been great supporters of the appeal and we need all that support to make as many children as possible smile this Christmas. We can only do it if we do it together.”

Local gift-filled shoeboxes will be transported from Limerick to children affected by poverty in Eastern Europe and Africa this Christmas.

The theme for this year’s campaign is #MakeAChildSmile and the 28-year-old flanker hopes the Limerick community will step into the boots of those less fortunate in the coming weeks.

“Like so many children, all I knew was Christmas filled with excitement and joy, and it was really hard to imagine that other children wouldn’t experience it in quite the same way. I hope that schools and families around Ireland will join me to raise as many shoeboxes and smiles as possible,” he stated.

To participate, find an empty shoebox, wrap it in Christmas paper and fill it with gifts for a boy or girl aged between two and 14 and send online or alternatively, attach a €4 donation and bring it to a local drop off point before the deadline of Monday, November 8.

For more information about the Team Hope Christmas Shoebox Appeal, please visit teamhope.ie.