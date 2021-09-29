Limerick lecturers to feature in national final of top science competition

RESEARCH into stress and pills has seen two Limerick lecturers break new ground in a highly-regarded science competition.

The Limerick heat winners of the world’s leading science communication competition, FameLab 2021 have been announced, with the national final to take place later this week.

University of Limerick PhD student Mariana Silva, originally from Portugal was announced as winner while Walter Stanley, a senior lecturer at UL, took home the runner up award.

Organised by the British Council Ireland and funded by Science Foundation Ireland, the FameLab 2021 competition teaches scientists and engineers how to convey their knowledge to others as the pandemic “has highlighted the importance of clear, engaging science communication.”

Both Mariana and Walter will compete virtually in the national final - this Thursday. The overall winner, chosen from the 12 finalists, will go on to participate in the FameLab International Finals in November.

Mariana came to Ireland as part of her PhD programme as a Marie Skłodowska-Curie fellow. Her research focuses on developing a method to produce tiny particles of drug molecules that have the potential to transform daily pills.

It is hoped that it will make them a thing of the past by turning them into an injectable that is capable of treating a condition for months.

Walter is a senior lecturer in Mechanical/Aeronautical engineering at UL. He has over 25 years’ experience in the area of stress analysis, composite materials manufacture and mechanical testing.

This will be the final year of the FameLab competition which has enticed more than 1,000 early career Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) professionals from across Ireland to participate over the past nine years.

FameLab boasts a network of more than 90 Ireland alumni who continue to inspire engagement with science among the Irish public.

The FameLab Ireland final is hosted by TV and radio broadcaster Jonathan McCrea and can be viewed live on Thursday September 30th at 6 pm on the British Council Ireland Facebook page.