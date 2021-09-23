Limerick woman reveals baby joy following death of partner hours before their wedding

THE WIFE-TO-BE of a man killed hours before they were due to be wed has revealed she is expecting a baby.

Myles 'Miley' Harty, aged 20, from Askeaton died following a single vehicle collision on the R518 Askeaton to Rathkeale road at around 1am on Saturday, August 21. He was due to be married to Kate Quilligan in St Munchin’s Church that very afternoon.

Kate took to Facebook on that night to express her love for Myles and the terrible grief at his passing.

"I know you’re minding me from heaven - your first night up there baby. You finally got me to be your wife and from this day forward we are husband and wife. That’s all we both wanted," wrote Kate.

A month on from Myles' death she has now shared on Facebook that she is expecting.

"To say I’m happy is an understatement. My Miley couldn’t leave me on this earth alone so he blessed me with our very own miracle baby. I cannot wait to get my baby in my hands.

"I promise baby I’ll do you proud and do the best I possibly can. Love you and our miracle baby on the way. I’m always going to have a piece of you now my Miley. Love you and our prince or princess on the way," wrote Kate.

There have been hundreds of messages of congratulations.