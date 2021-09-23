Search

23/09/2021

Limerick woman reveals baby joy following death of partner hours before their wedding

Kate reveals baby job a month after Limerick husband killed hours before wedding

The late Myles ‘Miley’ Harty and Kate Quilligan / Picture: Facebook

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

THE WIFE-TO-BE of a man killed hours before they were due to be wed has revealed she is expecting a baby.

Myles 'Miley' Harty, aged 20, from Askeaton died following a single vehicle collision on the R518 Askeaton to Rathkeale road at around 1am on Saturday, August 21. He was due to be married to Kate Quilligan in St Munchin’s Church that very afternoon.

Kate took to Facebook on that night to express her love for Myles and the terrible grief at his passing.

"I know you’re minding me from heaven - your first night up there baby. You finally got me to be your wife and from this day forward we are husband and wife. That’s all we both wanted," wrote Kate.

A month on from Myles' death she has now shared on Facebook that she is expecting.

"To say I’m happy is an understatement. My Miley couldn’t leave me on this earth alone so he blessed me with our very own miracle baby. I cannot wait to get my baby in my hands.

"I promise baby I’ll do you proud and do the best I possibly can. Love you and our miracle baby on the way. I’m always going to have a piece of you now my Miley. Love you and our prince or princess on the way," wrote Kate.

There have been hundreds of messages of congratulations.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media