21/09/2021

Plans to change busy Limerick road approved

Limerick Council bids to widen well-known Corbally bottleneck

Mill Road has often been heavy with traffic

METROPOLITAN councillors have passed a major €1.5m plan to change one of the busiest roads in the city.

At peak times, the Mill Road often sees tailbacks both inbound and outbound from Limerick.

However, proposals approved this week will see the widening of the road in some parts, off-road shared pedestrian cycle facilities, and on street car parking in some areas.

The carriageway will remain at a consistent width of five metres wide. Road widening in two locations will make this possible.

Cllr Conor Sheehan, Labour, said: "I know this project will be absolutely transformational for the Mill Road. It means people will be able to walk and cycle safely down the whole length of the road. I know not absolutely everybody will be happy with this, but it will benefit the vast majority, and crucially, it will make the road much safer for children travelling to and from Scoil Ide and St Munchin's, and at the end of the day, that's what our priority should be."

Sinn Fein councillor John Costelloe said it's been a long time coming.

"Credit must go to the residents in the Mill Road. This has been going on since Brian Boru attended Scoil Ide, the issue with this road, and it's great we've come so far in this sense. It will offer a lot of comfort to residents in the area," he said, "These residents have been very patient over the last 20 years."

There was also a welcome for the go-ahead on the project from Cllrs Frankie Daly, Independent, Sasa Novak, Green Party and Olivia O'Sullivan, Fine Gael.

Fianna Fail member Kieran O'Hanlon offered a qualified welcome, while acknowledging the opposition from some quarters.

"Some residents have been onto me saying they're not happy with this. But we can't please all the people all the time," he added, "I think, as has been said, it will benefit children going to school in Scoil Ide."

He said he hopes this will pave the way for a "proper bus service" along the link, in a move which might reduce the traffic.

