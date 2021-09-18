Update issued on Emergency Department at Limerick hospital

THE University of Limerick Hospitals Group has urged members of the public to consider all available care options before attending the emergency department in Dooradoyle.

Bosses have said the the unit at University Hospital Limerick (UHL) is continuing to manage an "exceptionally high level" of emergency presentations and admissions this wee.

In a statement, the hospitals group said: "UHL continues to work to its escalation plan, which includes additional ward rounds, accelerating discharges and identifying patients for transfer to our model two hospitals. However, current demand for our services is multi-faceted. High numbers of admitted patients require a level of care that, for the Mid-West, can only be provided at UHL. In general, patients currently admitted to UHL are sicker and with more complicated conditions, and require longer inpatient stays to recover."

The hospitals group has pointed out that there is an injury unit open at St John's Hospital from 8am to 7pm.

This provides treatment for a number of issues including broken bones, dislocations, sprains, strains, wounds, scalds and minor burns.

Other injury units are open in Ennis and Nenagh

Anyone with less serious illness or conditions should contact their GPs or out-of-hours GP services.

The hospitals group has emphasised, however, if you are seriously injured or ill or are worried your life is at risk the emergency department will assess and treat you as a priority.

They've also apologised to any patient who has experienced a long wait for admission to UHL during this period of exceptionally high demand for its services.