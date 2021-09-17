CSO seeks to recruit Census Field Supervisors in Limerick

THE Central Statistics Office (CSO) has re-opened the Census Field Supervisor competition due to a shortage of applicants in a limited number of areas - including in Limerick.

The next census will take place on April, 3 2022 and each supervisor will manage a team of between 10 and 13 census enumerators.

“The jobs are home-based and field supervisors will earn €564 per week plus allowances. The contract will begin in January 2022 and conclude in early May. Field Supervisors will have responsibility for interviewing and training their team as well as ensuring that their team of enumerators are successful in delivering and collecting census forms to and from every home and communal establishment in Ireland,” said. Eileen Murphy, Head of Census Administration.

Further opportunity to become a Census Field Supervisor for Census 2022 as the competition has re-opened in a number of areas#CSOIreland #Census2022 #CSOJobshttps://t.co/vlVpkrbv9Y pic.twitter.com/6EcDMPIpph — Central Statistics Office Ireland (@CSOIreland) September 16, 2021

Commenting on the re-opening of the competition, she added. “There are a number of census areas around the country where there is a shortage of applicants. Census Field Supervisors will work near their own locality, so it is important to have applicants from local areas."

The areas in Limerick, where a shortage has been identified are Castletroy, the city centre, Dooradoyle, Garryowen, Kings Island and Thomondgate.

“We are looking for people who have team management experience, good communication skills and are computer literate. Successful candidates will receive training.” Ms Murphy explained.

Next year’s census - the first since 2016 - will be the 27th census taken in Ireland and is the biggest survey undertaken in the state. The census provides invaluable information on a range of topics and is used by every government department and local authority in the country to help plan for our future.

Census data feeds into the planning stages of most aspects of Irish life, such as schools and hospitals, transport and community services.

Applications must be completed and submitted by 2pm on Tuesday, September 21 2021 - see censusrecruitment.cso.ie/