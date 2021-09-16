Search

16/09/2021

Road closure near Limerick school

The stretch of road in Lower Granville Park which will close to facilitate road safety works

Nick Rabbitts

nick@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK City and County Council is planning to close part of the road which leads to a city school.

The local authority has announced that in a bid to improve safety on the link, Lower Granville Park from its junction with Norwood Park will be closed up to the entrance to St Brigid's National School.

This closure - from 8am to 9.30am and 1pm to 3pm - will be in place each weekday during the school term-time, covering from Monday, September 27 to Friday July 1 next.

During that time, road safety improvements will take place on the 50 metre stretch.

Access for local residents will be maintained at all times.

