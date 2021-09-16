Road closure near Limerick school

The stretch of road in Lower Granville Park which will close to facilitate road safety works
LIMERICK City and County Council is planning to close part of the road which leads to a city school.
The local authority has announced that in a bid to improve safety on the link, Lower Granville Park from its junction with Norwood Park will be closed up to the entrance to St Brigid's National School.
This closure - from 8am to 9.30am and 1pm to 3pm - will be in place each weekday during the school term-time, covering from Monday, September 27 to Friday July 1 next.
During that time, road safety improvements will take place on the 50 metre stretch.
Access for local residents will be maintained at all times.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.