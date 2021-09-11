Search

11/09/2021

Seeds of Hope for 13 Limerick parishes

Archbishop Kieran O’Reilly

Reporter:

Norma Prendville

Email:

normap@limerickleader.ie

IMAGES of families should represent all family types, according to a new pastoral plan to be unveiled this Sunday in the Archdiocese of Cashel and Emly,  which includes 13 parishes across East and South-East Limerick. 

The plan, called Seeds of Hope, acknowledges that minority groups, from divorced or separated people to LGBT+, migrants and the Travelling Community, should all have a place and feel they belong to the parish faith community. So, too, should those who consider themselves ‘cultural Catholics’. 

The plan also stipulates that images of families used in parish and diocesan literature should represent all family types. “People should see themselves reflected,” it states.  Also, parishes will be asked to identify minority groups who may feel less welcome or who do not feel they belong and plan events that convey hospitality and welcome.

Seeds of Hope is the culmination of four years of consultation and discussion throughout the archdiocese, involving 2,500 people. 

And one of the key things that came out of these consultations, according to Archbishop Kieran O’Reilly, was that “the search for God and meaning was never more important”. 

“We hope this plan will assist us in that search,” he said in advance of Sunday’s launch before continuing: “The need for a plan is very important at this time of change in our world, of change in our society, of change in our church and of change in so many ways.” 

Divided into five sections or seeds, the aim is that each seed  will become “part of our journey  to build a more compassionate, more forgiving, more loving and more open church”, the Archbishop said. 

The plan confronts some of the key challenges  facing the Church, among them that of leadership. The priest-led Church of the past will need to embrace a partnership approach with people into the future, the plan states. 

“A new style of Church leadership is challenging as it requires a deeper trust in lay people. This model will need to understand the nature of volunteering. The aim is to have many people doing a little rather than few people doing much.”

The plan also addresses the failure to recognise the role of women in the Church.  “The inclusion of women in leadership roles as equal members of the Church is a priority into the future. Women must be enabled to fulfil their role in developing the mission of the Church,” it states. A new post of Director of Pastoral Planning and Development has been created and  Katherine Dullaghan appointed.

There is focus in the plan on the sacraments, on care for the environment through an eco-justice group, on improving safeguarding and communication. 

And it identifies the need for young people, young families and parents to be involved in developing a new model of Church through the formation of a Diocesan Youth Pastoral Team and the inclusion of youth representatives on Parish Pastoral Teams.

The 13 Limerick parishes covered by the plan are Ballybricken & Bohermore, Ballylanders, Caherconlish & Inch St. Laurence, Cappamore, Doon, Galbally & Lisvernane, Hospital & Herbertstown, Kilbehenny & Angelsboro, Kilteely & Dromkeen, Knockainey & Patrickswell, Knocklong & Glenbrohane, Murroe & Boher, Pallasgreen & Templebraden.

The plan will be officially launched at a special celebration Mass at 3pm on Sunday, which will be streamed live-streamed here.

