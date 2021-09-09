McDonald's seeks changes to drive-thru at Limerick restaurant

POPULAR fast-food outlet McDonald's is seeking planning permission to add a second drive-thru lane at its restaurant in Dooradoyle.

At present, just one lane operates for customers in cars wanting to order and collect food.

However, in an application before Limerick City and County Council now, McDonald's Restaurants Ireland is seeking planning permission to put in place a "two lane arrangement" with an additional customer good ordering point.

Other works around this will see a reduction in size of the existing corral to facilitate the new drive-thru arrangement.

On top of this, there will be the addition of a new paved traffic island, re-location of existing signage, the provision of new drive-thru signage and the relocation of existing notices.

Two new glazed drive-thru booth windows would be provided to replace the existing windows, while there will be an extension to the existing restaurant floor area by 13.7 square metre to facilitate a new delivery entrance at the west side, if the proposals get the go-ahead.

A new entrance door at the restaurant outside the Crescent Shopping Centre is also planned.

The height of the building will stay the same, McDonald's has said, with the local authority due to make a decision on the project by October 26.