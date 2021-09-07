Search

07/09/2021

Teenager missing from Limerick home found 'safe and well'

Gardai seek information in search for missing Limerick teenager

Valerija Ivanova has been located by gardai

A TEENAGER girl who was the subject of a missing person appeal has been located 'safe and well', gardai have confirmed.

A nationwide appeal was issued last night by gardai seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16-year-old Valerija Ivanova who had not been seen since Saturday evening.

In an updated, issued by the Garda Press Office, this Tuesday morning, gardai have confirmed she was located overnight.

"Valerija Ivanova has been located safe and well. An Garda Síochána would like to thank the media and the public for their assistance in this matter," said a spokesperson.

Separately, assistance is still being sought in relation to another teenage girl who has been missing from her home in County Limerick for more than two weeks.

Michealah Quinlan from Ballyagran is described as being approximately 5’2” in height of slim build with long brown hair with blue eyes.

It is not known what she was wearing when she went missing on Friday, August 20.
 
In an appeal, issued shortly after she disappeared, gardaí said both they and Michealah's family were concerned for her welfare. 
 
They say she is known to frequent the Waterford area.

