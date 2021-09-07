Apartment plan could see demolition of 'old shop in disrepair' at Limerick estate

The shop at Woodlawn Park (left) which could face demolition
DEVELOPERS have signaled their intention to seek planning permission for a project which would see the demolition of an “old shop in disrepair”.
Goldstar Homes 3 has published proposals for the redevelopment of a site of 0.14 hectares at the corner of Woodlawn Park.
Part of the plans would see the knocking of a single-storey vacant unit, formerly a general store, as well as other structures on the site.
In their place would be a purpose built housing scheme for older persons and persons with disabilities.
This would include 15 social housing apartments – six one-bed units and nine two-bed units as part of a three-storey complex.
The former general store has lain idle for a number of years, with Tidy Towns adjudicators describing it as being “in a sorry state.”
They also described it as “an old shop in disrepair”.
