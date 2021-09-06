Busy night for fire service in Limerick as emergency crews attend several incidents

Crews from Limerick Fire and Rescue attended several incidents on Sunday night
EMERGENCY services attended a number of incidents across Limerick last night including two separate road accidents.
A number of units from Limerick fire station, Mulgrave Street were deployed to a single car incident at Bloodmill Road shortly before 6.30pm on Sunday while two units from Cappamore fire station attended the scene of a separate two-car collision at the Murroe Road near Boher just after 8.20pm.
Gardai and paramedics from the National Ambulance Service attended both incidents and one person was taken to hospital following the incident at Boher. Their injuries are not life-threatening.
Meanwhile, crews from Limerick fire station also attended the scene of a car fire on the southside of the city shortly after 7pm.
The alarm was raised at 7.12pm and personnel attended the scene at O'Malley Park for less than an hour.
Following what was a busy few hours for Limerick Fire and Rescue, there were no further incidents in Limerick overnight.
