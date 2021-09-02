Search our Archive

02/09/2021

Limerick Person of the Year leads charity cycle to commemorate Covid victims

Limerick Person of Year leads charity cycle to commemorate Covid victims

At UHL ahead of the cycle were Eileen Greaney O'Neill, Staff Nurse, ICU; Dr Catherine Motherway, ICU consultant; Anne Calitz, CNM2, ICU and Vera Leahy, CNM2, ICU

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK Person of the Year, Dr Catherine Motherway will lead a 200km charity cycle from Limerick to Dublin this Thursday

The ICU consultant will be joined by frontline colleagues from University Hospital Limerick in the local effort of a national fundraising cycle to commemorate those who have lost their lives to Covid-19.

Dr Motherway urged the people of Limerick, Clare and Tipperary to support the ICU4U Memorial Charity Cycle, which aims to raise €150,000 for charity partners working with people impacted by the secondary challenges of the pandemic.

The UHL team of frontline healthcare workers, some accompanied with family and partners, includes Eileen and Paddy O Neill, Anne Calitz, Mary Sexton, Vera Leahy, Hanin Hamza, David Murphy, Debbie and DJ Hayes, and Donal Ryan, as well as Catherine Motherway and Christy Curley.

Speaking ahead of the event, Dr Motherway, said: “This year’s event is an important commemoration of all those who have lost their lives to Covid-19. And we would hope that the public will support our participation by contributing funds for the four excellent charities whose work helps many people who have been adversely affected by the pandemic.”

The ICU4U event will see small teams of ICU doctors, nurses, paramedics, ambulance drivers, other healthcare staff and Gardai depart from each of the six nationwide University Hospitals in Cork, Belfast, Galway, Limerick, Sligo and Waterford with midway points in Dundalk, Athlone, Portlaoise and Kilkenny.

The cyclists will pass through as many community hospitals as possible en route to Dublin, collecting white roses along the way to represent lives lost to the virus.

At the conclusion of the cycle tomorrow, a brief commemoration ceremony will be held at the Memorial Gardens, Islandbridge, to remember the victims of Covid-19 in front of more than 7,000 white roses, which will be displayed at the gardens for the weekend.

The four charity partners of this year’s ICU4U Memorial Charity Cycle are ALONE (supporting older people): Aware (mental health supports); Aware NI (depression supports in Northern Ireland) and Breakthrough Cancer Research (new treatments for poor prognosis and difficult to treat cancers).

More than half the fundraising total has been achieved through corporate sponsorship. Donations can also be made online here.

BREAKING: Latest Covid figures for Limerick are confirmed

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media