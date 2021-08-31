Search our Archive

31/08/2021

BREAKING: More than 300 new Covid-19 cases in Limerick since Friday

BREAKING: More than 300 new Covid-19 cases in Limerick since Friday

Nick Rabbitts

nick@limerickleader.ie

THERE has been more than 300 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 since last Friday, figures out today reveal.

Data provided by Public Health Mid-West has revealed between Friday and Monday, there were a total of 307 new cases across Limerick city and county.

Almost half of the new cases – 100 – were recorded on Friday alone. Saturday saw 52 new cases, Sunday 59. And 96 additional cases were logged yesterday.

Over the last seven days in Limerick, a total of 488 new Covid-19 cases have been recorded.

Nationally, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,382 new confirmed cases of Covid-19.

As of this morning, some 355 patients are in hospital, of which 54 are in intensive care.

This all comes with An Taoiseach Micheál Martin set to address the nation shortly on plans for the further re-opening of society.

