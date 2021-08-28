BREAKING: Latest Covid-19 case numbers for Ireland revealed

ALMOST 2,000 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported overnight, the Department of Health has said.
Figures just out reveal that as of midnight last night, some 1,997 more people have been diagnosed with coronavirus across Ireland.
As of eight o'clock this morning, some 324 patients with the disease are in hospital. Of these, 61 are in intensive care.
Daily localised figures remain unavailable, but data released on Thursday show across Limerick, there were almost 800 new cases locally up to last Monday.
As of midnight, Friday 27th August, we are reporting 1,997* confirmed cases of #COVID19.— Department of Health (@roinnslainte) August 28, 2021
As of 8am today, 324 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 61 are in ICU.
More News
Dan Morrissey celebrates at Croke Park last week after helping Limerick retain the Liam MacCarthy cup | PICTURE: RAMSEY CARDY/SPORTSFILE
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.