Limerick district's Covid-19 incidence rate almost 50% over national average

THE incidence rate of Covid-19 in one Limerick district was almost 50% above the national average, new figures have revealed.

Data published last night by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre revealed that in all six of Limerick's local electoral areas, the incidence rate of the disease, per 100,000 people, had risen.

The figures cover from Tuesday, August 10 to Monday, August 23, and so reflect the day Limerick's hurlers won a third All-Ireland in four years.

In Newcastle West, 216 new cases have been reported in that time period.

And while the average incidence rate nationally stood at 526.4 cases per 100,000 people, in the west Limerick district, it was 787.9.

Elsewhere, two city districts have recorded almost 200 new cases each over the last fortnight.

Some 193 cases have been logged in City East, which includes Castletroy, while in City North, 199 new cases are reported.

Limerick City West, meanwhile, has seen 128 new instances of the condition and has the lowest incidence rate in the county.

Cappamore/Kilmallock has seen 169 new cases in two weeks, and Adare/Rathkeale's case count is 106.

All this means is that 795 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in Limerick over the two weeks up to Monday last.

*****

Latest 14-day incidence rate and case numbers for Limerick (August 10 - August 23)

Newcastle West

787.9 (216 new cases)

Limerick City North

573.3 (199 new cases)

Limerick City East

546.1 (193 new cases)

Cappamore/Kilmallock

485.3 (169 new cases)

Adare/Rathkeale

382.5 (106 new cases)

Limerick City West

366.8 (128 new cases)

National Incidence rate 526.4