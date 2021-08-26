Limerick Weather: Thursday, August 26, 2021

ANY overnight fog and mist will clear during this morning, leaving a dry day with a mix of cloud and sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 21 to 25 degrees, in a light northeast breeze.
Full provincial forecast at https://www.met.ie/forecasts/munster.
NATIONAL OUTLOOK
This settled weather will continue through the weekend and well into next week, with warm spells of sunshine and light winds.
Tonight, it will be dry with mist and fog patches developing. Lows of nine to 14 degrees, coolest in the east, in light variable winds.
As for Friday, it will be dry and mostly sunny. A little less warm than previous days. Highs of 19 degrees on the east coast, but reaching 20 to 23 degrees elsewhere, in a light easterly breeze.
