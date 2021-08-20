20/08/2021

All train services from Limerick sold out ahead of All-Ireland final

All train services from Limerick sold out ahead of All-Ireland final

Mossie O'Donnell and Darragh Durdan, Bruff traveled by train for the All-Ireland semi-final against Waterford. Tickets for this Sunday are sold out | PICTURE: Brendan Gleeson

Reporter:

Leader reporter

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

ALL scheduled and extra train services between Limerick and Dublin on Sunday are sold out while most services on Saturday are also sold out.

Confirming the news, Iarnród Eireann is advising Limerick GAA supporters and others travelling to Dublin that tickets will not be available at Colbert Station, and that customers must travel on the specific train they have booked.

Given the current public health guidelines and the 75% capacity limit on public transport advance booking for Intercity rail travel remains mandatory at present. 

"While extra services have been added on Sunday for both Cork and Limerick supporters to and from Dublin Heuston, all scheduled and extra trains from both counties are completely sold for Sunday morning, and returning after the match.  In addition, many services are now sold out on Saturday also," said a spokesperson.

Customers are also being reminded that face coverings remain mandatory on board all trains at all times. Alcohol will not be permitted on board any services, and catering services remain suspended.

