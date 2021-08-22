Limerick heroes will be on and off the pitch in Croker with Dáithí in the stand

LIMERICK will have heroes on the pitch and in the stand in Croke Park this Sunday afternoon.

The bravery shown by our hurlers is more than matched by young Dáithí Lawless, from Cush, Martinstown.

In April 2020, Dáithí was involved in a road traffic accident outside his home while riding his bicycle, said Jack O'Shea, who chaired the Rise4Dáithí fundraising group, formed exactly a year ago.

"Suffering horrific injuries, he was airlifted to Cork University Hospital and from there he was transferred to Dublin,

"The outlook was not good and the family, while distraught had to come to terms with a bleak outlook as surgeries were required with an unknown outcome at the end of them and with neurological uncertainties. It was the most testing and stressful of times for Dáithí, his family and the community," said Jack.

The last thing on their minds was going to matches but Dáithí will be in Dublin this afternoon to cheer on his beloved Limerick with brothers Liam and Anthony and parents Antoinette and Liam.

Last year, Limerick hurlers and management gave a kit bag to Dáithí. Inside was a signed jersey and card by all the players; Declan Hannon’s socks and togs; sliothars and grips from Aaron Gillane Sports; GAA books; mugs; water bottles and more.

A year on from the formation of Rise4Dáithí, Jack said they wanted to once again sincerely thank everyone for their generosity throughout and continued support for Dáithí and his family.

"Defying the odds became the resolve of Dáithí and to this day, he is holding to that philosophy. As it became a little more clear that we had a true warrior and fighter in our midst, attention drew to the uncertain future and challenges that Dáithí and his family would face. For this reason, Rise4Dáithí was formed to try and raise funds to aid the family in such a distressing time," said Jack.

He said 16 months ago, a family’s world was turned upside down.

"There was little hope and no light at the end of an endless tunnel. It’s a nightmare scenario that no family would ever want to visit their door. The tragic event brought a close family even closer, and a community wrapped itself around them akin to a butterfly’s cocoon transformation.

"We’re now seeing the emergence from the cocoon and the once bubbly, lively, roguish 10-year-old boy is emerging as a more determined, limitless, bubbly, lively, extra roguish young man and that was made possible by the local and wider community showing what they do best," said Jack.

He continued: "The family would like to once again sincerely thank everyone for their generosity and support over the past 16 plus months and their continued positive messages and well wishes – it has played and continues to play a pivotal part in Dáithí’s road to recovery."

That journey will lead Dáithí to Croke Park to cheer on his heroes. He is one himself.