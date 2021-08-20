Limerick Weather: Friday, August 20, 2021

TODAY will be cloudy and wet with spells of rain in all areas. The rain will be heavy in many areas with a risk of spot flooding. In the evening, drier weather will develop in the west, but rain will continue further east. Highest temperatures of 17 to 19 degrees with moderate to fresh southerly winds.
Tonight rain will continue over the eastern half of Ireland and will be heavy at times. It will be drier further west for much of the night. But showers will move in from the Atlantic by morning. Mild and humid, with temperatures no lower than 14 to 16 degrees Celsius and light to moderate southerly breezes.
