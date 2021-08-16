16/08/2021

Saff at local company put in the miles for Limerick charity

Jack Keane, managing director of Property Management Ireland; Linda Hickey-Callan of Limerick Suicide Watch and Helena Thompson, PMI

NIck Rabbitts

nick@limerickleader.ie

STAFF of a local property management company walked more than 620 miles, or 1,000 kilometres – and raised thousands of euro for a vital charity.

Property Management Ireland’s 20 employees got out their walking boots during the month of July and decided among them to get out and about, and compare times amongst each other.

They all sought sponsorship, and the result of this was the raising of €3,500 to Limerick Suicide Watch, which provides night-time patrols on the River Shannon and help  to those in distress.

Jack Keane, the company’s managing director said: “It's proven we are quite fit - some more than others though! And as a company and a team, we can do it, and for local charities it's a huge opportunity.”

He said it helped staff working remotely remain connected while having to be apart.

Asked why they picked Limerick Suicide Watch, he said staff wanted to support a charity which is below the radar somewhat.

“Personally, we would also be aware of folk who have needed the help. They are a local charity, and PMI is a local company,” said Mr Keane.

Patrol member Edel Henriques said: “We are a small charity, we don't get government funding so we rely on businesses and people to raise money for us to keep us afloat.”

