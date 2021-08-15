Limerick Weather: Sunday August 15, 2021

IT begins cloudy and misty today with further outbreaks of patchy light rain and drizzle. A clearance will develop from the northwest through the afternoon with some sunny spells. Highest temperatures of between 17 to 20 degrees with mostly moderate northwest winds, increasing fresh to strong along the west and southwest coast.

Full provincial forecast at https://www.met.ie/forecasts/munster.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

High pressure will be generally close by for the coming week, so rainfall amounts will be quite low. Some bright or sunny spells will occur, but there'll be a good deal of cloud around overall with some light rain and drizzle at times. Temperatures will trend near average to a little below for much of the week, ranging between 15 and 20 degrees.

Tonight will stay mainly dry, with clear spells, apart from a few isolated light showers in northwestern coastal areas. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees in mostly moderate northwest winds, a little fresher in coastal parts of the west and northwest.

Tomorrow, mainly dry and bright to begin with spells of sunshine, and just a few isolated light showers in coastal parts of the northwest. Cloud will increase by the afternoon, however, with patchy rain and drizzle pushing into Ulster and north Connacht, but it will brighten up again in the south and southeast towards evening. A little cooler than Sunday, with highest temperatures ranging from 15 degrees in the northwest, up to 18 degrees in the southeast. Winds will be mostly moderate northwesterly.

