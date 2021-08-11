BREAKING: Covid-19 case numbers continue to grow in Limerick and nationally

THE number of new Covid-19 cases across Ireland has continued to grow, with 1,819 new confirmed cases overnight.

On top of this, some 206 patients are in hospital of which 36 are in intensive care.

Earlier today, it was confirmed that 33 new cases of Covid-19 had been reported in Limerick yesterday.

It brings to almost 70 the number of new coronavirus cases this week, according to data collated by Public Health Mid-West.

The latest daily figures, which are subject to verification, means there have been 469 new cases of the disease in Limerick over the past fortnight.

Today we are reporting 1,508* confirmed cases of #COVID19.



As of 8am today, 206 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 33 are in ICU.



*Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation and update. — Department of Health (@roinnslainte) August 10, 2021

The deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said: "Vaccination, combined with basic public health measures, is the most effective way to protect the community against Covid-19. From tomorrow, registration for the COVID-19 vaccine programme opens for young people aged between 12 and 15 years of age. With over six million vaccine doses administered to date, each week we reach another important milestone in our journey out of this pandemic."

"If you are pregnant and you have concerns about taking the vaccine, speak to your GP, obstetrician or midwife for guidance and for bespoke health advice for your pregnancy. Use trusted sources of information such as the HSE or Department of Health for the latest vaccine information," he added.