BREAKING: Daily increase in new Covid-19 cases for Limerick revealed, as incidence rate rises

LIMERICK's Covid-19 14-day incidence rate has marginally increased, as a total of 13 new cases have been reported locally overnight.

Data just released from the Department of Health reveals that there has now been 173 cases of coronavirus across Limerick across the last fortnight.

While the five-day moving average remains the same at 14, the incidence rate is up from 86.2 yesterday to 88.8 today.

The national average incidence rate fell marginally from 115 yesterday to 113.9 today.

Nationally, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been notified of 11 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

Of the deaths notified today, four occurred in April, two in March, two in February and one in January.

The median age of those who died was 83 years and the age range was 50-93 years.

There has been a total of 4,847 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Monday 19th April, the HPSC has been notified of 390 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 cases, meaning a total of 244,297 have been hit by the virus here in Ireland.

Of today's new cases, 215 are men and 174 are women, with 67% under the age of 45.

The average age is 34 years old.

The majority of new cases - 172 - have been reported in Dublin, followed by 42 in Kildare, 21 in Meath, 20 in Tipperary and 18 in Donegal.

The remaining 117 cases are spread across 19 other counties including the 13 in Limerick, plus nine extra in Cork, and less than five each in Clare and Kerry.

As of 8am today, 179 Covid-19 patients are in hospital, of which 48 are in intensive care. There has been an additional 18 hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 18, 2021, 1,208,459 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

Some 855,512 people have received their first dose, with 352,947 people have received their second injection.