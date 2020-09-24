Mum lost her temper during Christmas Day row in Limerick town

A MOTHER-of-four who lost her temper when gardai were called to a family row on Christmas morning has apologised for her behaviour.

Winifred Barr, 30, who has an address at Church View, Askeaton was before Newcastle West Court in relation to an incident which happened at 8.50am on December 25, 2019.

Inspector Andrew Lacey said gardai were called to a dispute which had broken out at another house at Church View involving relatives of the defendant.

He told Judge Patrick Durcan the dispute moved onto the public street and that the defendant began to shout and roar at gardai when she arrived at the area from her home.

The inspector said Ms Barr lost her temper and became very aggressive as efforts were made to arrest another individual.

A fine, which was issued under the Public Order Act, was not paid and a prosecution initiated.

After Judge Durcan indicated his disapproval of what happened, Ms Barr took to the witness stand and apologised.

“I am more than sorry, it won’t happen again,” she said.

Judge Durcan commented that gardai are also entitled to enjoy Christmas and he questioned what Ms Barr is like with her children.

He noted she has 12 previous convictions, including two for public order offences.

Striking out the charge, he told her he has to “shape up and wake up”.

Ms Barr was warned there will be more serious consequences if she comes before the court again.