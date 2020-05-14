Baby joy as Limerick TD welcomes third child

FINE Gael TD Patrick O’Donovan has become a father for the third time, after his wife Eileen gave birth to a baby girl.

Baby Nel was born at University Hospital Limerick (UHL), and joins five-and-a-half year old John and one-year-old Mae in the O’Donovan household.

Eileen is doing very well, and is due to come home today.

Her father, Cllr Stephen Keary said: “We are delighted. I’m over the moon. Everything went well. They were extremely well looked after at UHL.”

Mr O’Donovan, who was re-elected to the Dail for a third-time in February, took to Twitter to share the lovely news.

He wrote: “We’re absolutely over the moon with the arrival to us of our new little baby girl.”

The news was greeted with messages of goodwill from far and wide, with former Senator Maria Byrne saying: “Congratulations Eileen and Patrick on your new arrival great news!”, and Cllr Daniel Butler adding: “Congratulations. Let the madness begin!”

Former Fine Gael TD Lucinda Creighton added: “Lovely to have some really good news at a difficult time!”