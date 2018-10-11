Two bookies in County Limerick town targeted by thieves

TWO bookmakers were targeted by thieves in a County Limerick town on Wednesday night.

Gardai are investigating burglaries at Ladbrokes and Boylesports both located on Sarsfield Street in Kilmallock.

“There were two incidents. Kilmallock gardai are investigating both incidents,” said a garda spokesperson.

“It is understood, at the moment, that there wasn’t anything of significance taken. The investigation is ongoing so we can’t say anything more at this stage,” he added.

No arrests have been made.