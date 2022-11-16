Injury time scores seal dramatic Ardscoil Ris Harty Cup victory over rivals St Flannans

ARDSCOIL RIS found late scores to finally see-off St Flannans to book a quarter final spot in the Dr Harty Cup this Wednesday afternoon.

In Sixmilebridge, this TUS Munster Post Primary Schools Senior U19 Hurling tie finished Ardscoil Ris 0-12, St Flannans 0-10.

Just like the round one win over Cashel, defending All-Ireland champions Ardscoil Ris needed late scores to seal a win that puts them into the quarter finals in January.

Ardscoil Ris played second fiddle to the Ennis side for long periods but ended with nine different scorers to edge to a victory, which eliminates St Flannans.

In a game that was level eight times, the Clare side were left to rue 13 wides - five more than Ardscoil Ris.

It was 0-5 each at half time but St Flannans had bossed much of the opening half. They should have brought a lead into the interval but for eight wides and three fine saves from Arscoil Ris goalkeeper Eoin Deegan.

The sides were level on four occasions in the opening half with just two points from play each.

St Flannans raced from the traps and had goal on their mind - Fred Hegarty (30-seconds and 5-minutes) and Cian Kiby (11-minutes) were denied green flags by Deegan saves.

The Ennis side did open the scoring with an Oisin Whelan free but Daniel Scully soon replied.

Ardscoil Ris then surged ahead with Cian Scully (free) and Daire Neville points. So at the mid-point of the half it was a 0-3 to 0-1 lead to the Limerick school.

Cian Kirby and Whelan (free) hit back for the side in blue and the game was tied at 0-3 each and 22-minutes played.

Another Scully free edged Ardscoil Ris back in front but St Flannans continued to dictate much of the game and went ahead for the first time on 29-minutes with a Sam Scanlon point from play.

Ardscoil Ris looked set to go to the interval dressing room in arrears until a late Scully '65. Indeed they almost snatched back the lead when Neville worked a goal chance along the endline but he was stopped by the covering defender.

So level at half time but St Flannans did have eight wides, compared to just three for Ardscoil Ris.

On the restart St Flannans built a two point lead with Fred Hegarty and Whelan points

It took 13-minutes before Ardscoil Ris opened their second half account - a Fintan Fitzgerald free.

They then hit three points in as many minutes with Michael Collins and Michael Gavin getting on the scoresheet.

All that left the teams tied for a sixth time, 0-8 each, with 20-minutes played.

Bit by bit Ardscoil Ris were getting on top and soon had four of the previous five scores when a Shane Gleeson put them back in front.

As the game swung from end to end, they were soon back level again - Jamie Moylan and James Hegarty with points.

In the final minute up popped Fintan Fitzgerald and later Marc O'Brien to win it for Ardscoil Ris.

SCORERS: Ardscoil Ris: Cian Scully 0-3 (3frees, 1 '65), Fintan Fitzgerald 0-2 (1free), Daniel Scully, Daire Neville, Michael Collins, Michael Gavin, Shane Gleeson, Jamie Moylan and Marc O'Brien 0-1 0-1 each. St Flannans: Oisin Whelan 0-5 (5frees), James Hegarty 0-2, Cian Kirby, Fred Hegarty and Luca Cleary 0-1 each.

ARDSCOIL RIS: Eoin Deegan (Cratloe); John O'Keeffe (Na Piarsaigh), Sean McMahon (Smith O'Briens), Sean Morrissey (Dromin-Athlacca-Banogue); Jamie Moylan (Na Piarsaigh), Michael Gavin (Ballybrown), James Finn (Na Piarsaigh); Sam Hickey (Adare), Cian Scully (Dromin-Athlacca-Banogue); Shane Gleeson (Adare), Matthew O'Halloran (Sixmilebridge), Daniel Scully (Dromin-Athlacca-Banogue); Fintan Fitzgerald (Mungret), Diarmuid Stritch (Clonlara), Daire Neville (Cratloe). Subs: Marc O'Brien (Cratloe) for Daniel Scully (h-t), Michael Collins (Clonlara) for Matthew O'Halloran (33mins), Jim Beary (Na Piarsaigh) for Sam Hickey (38mins), Eoin Begley (Clonlara) for Diarmuid Stritch (51mins).

ST FLANNANS: Cian Howard (Eire Og); Ian Williams (Doora-Barefield), Fionan Treacy (Eire Og), Jack Mescall (Inagh-Kilnamona); Fiachra O'Braoin (Sixmilebridge), Sean McMahon (The Banner), Paddy Nagle (Doora-Barefield); James Organ (Ruan), James Hegarty (Inagh-Kilmamona); Sam Scanlon (Clooney-Quin), Fred Hegarty (Inagh-Kilnamona), James Doherty (Clarecastle); Oisin Whelan (Clarecastle), Cian Kirby (Ballyea), Tadhg Boddy (Bruff). Subs: Luca Cleary (Eire Og) for James Doherty (25mins), Dylan Keane Hayes (Kilmaley) for Tadhg Boddy (38mins), Fiachra Kirby (Ballyea) for James Organ (58mins), James Doherty (Clarecastle) for Oisin Whelan (61mins).

REFEREE: Johnny Healy (Clare).